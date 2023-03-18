77.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 18, 2023
type here...

Not enough executive golf courses south of State Road 44

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The population is exploding south of State Road 44 and we only have five executive golf courses. Tee time are very hard to make even when trying after 12 am. We need at least five to six more courses (excluding Pitch & Putt.) Right now I know of only one new course planned. Sometime after the new bridge is opened. Also, something needs to be done help deliver tee time during snowbird season. I welcome snowbirds, but getting tee times can be very difficult November through mid-April. The tee time reservation system needs improvement during this period.

Scot Sokola
Village of St. Catherine

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Only one movie theater for the total population of The Villages

A Villager contends one movie theater is not enough to serve the thousands of Villagers who want to go out and see movies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villages-News.com needs to print a correction about ‘Village realtor’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says that Villages-News.com needs to print a correction about the term “Village realtor.”

This place is becoming a looney bin

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says The Villages is becoming a looney bin.

Read DeSantis’ book before you start criticizing

A Village of Marsh Bend resident says that people should read Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book before they start criticizing him. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Embarrassed by our executive golf courses

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is embarrassed by the condition of the executive golf courses in The Villages.

Photos