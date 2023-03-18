Not enough executive golf courses south of State Road 44

To the Editor:

The population is exploding south of State Road 44 and we only have five executive golf courses. Tee time are very hard to make even when trying after 12 am. We need at least five to six more courses (excluding Pitch & Putt.) Right now I know of only one new course planned. Sometime after the new bridge is opened. Also, something needs to be done help deliver tee time during snowbird season. I welcome snowbirds, but getting tee times can be very difficult November through mid-April. The tee time reservation system needs improvement during this period.

Scot Sokola

Village of St. Catherine