Resident of The Villages arrested on warrant after traffic crash

A resident of The Villages was arrested on a warrant after a traffic crash.

Dreama Mae Charles, 39, of the Village of Pennecamp, was involved in a traffic accident at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard and Stillwater Trail, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy investigating the accident checked Charles’ personal information, it was discovered that she was wanted on a warrant charging her with violating her probation in Lake County.

Charles had been put on probation earlier this year after she was caught driving on a suspended Virginia driver’s license in 2022 in Lake County. At the time of that arrest, a syringe was found in her purse and she told the deputy that she “uses it to inject herself rectally with methamphetamine.” A substance believed to be methamphetamine was also found in her purse.

After she was taken into custody on Thursday, she was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. Holds were put on her custody by Lake County and the state of Virginia.