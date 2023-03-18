77.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 18, 2023
type here...

Resident of The Villages arrested on warrant after traffic crash

By Staff Report
Dreama Mae Charles
Dreama Mae Charles

A resident of The Villages was arrested on a warrant after a traffic crash.

Dreama Mae Charles, 39, of the Village of Pennecamp, was involved in a traffic accident at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard and Stillwater Trail, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy investigating the accident checked Charles’ personal information, it was discovered that she was wanted on a warrant charging her with violating her probation in Lake County.

Charles had been put on probation earlier this year after she was caught driving on a suspended Virginia driver’s license in 2022 in Lake County. At the time of that arrest, a syringe was found in her purse and she told the deputy that she “uses it to inject herself rectally with methamphetamine.” A substance believed to be methamphetamine was also found in her purse.

After she was taken into custody on Thursday, she was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. Holds were put on her custody by Lake County and the state of Virginia.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Not enough executive golf courses south of State Road 44

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there aren’t enough executive golf courses south of State Road 44.

Only one movie theater for the total population of The Villages

A Villager contends one movie theater is not enough to serve the thousands of Villagers who want to go out and see movies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villages-News.com needs to print a correction about ‘Village realtor’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says that Villages-News.com needs to print a correction about the term “Village realtor.”

This place is becoming a looney bin

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says The Villages is becoming a looney bin.

Read DeSantis’ book before you start criticizing

A Village of Marsh Bend resident says that people should read Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book before they start criticizing him. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos