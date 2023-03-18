76 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 18, 2023
type here...

Sumter County Fire & EMS Special Ops takes part in multi-county training event

By Staff Report

Sumter County Fire & EMS hosted a three-day special operations training event with Citrus County Fire Rescue and Hernando County Fire Rescue. These rescue agencies hold combined training annually in areas such as trench rescue, confined space rescue, hazardous materials, structural collapse and others. These low-frequency, high-risk calls can happen at any time, which require training in order to successfully handle the situation.

The agencies encountered three scenarios each day: trench, confined space and hazmat. Crews handled each scenario as if it was an actual emergency call and were not given advanced information regarding each call, according to Jeremy Feil, Division Chief of program management, Sumter County Fire & EMS.

Fire and emergency medical services teams from Sumter County Citrus County and Hernando County perform a hazmat drill at a recent three day training event.
Fire and emergency medical services teams from Sumter County, Citrus County and Hernando County perform a hazmat drill at a recent three day training event.

“It put crews and equipment to the test,” Feil said.

In the trench scenario, a subcontractor was digging to place a storage tank when one of the walls collapsed on a worker. In the confined space scenario, a worker was caught in a storage tank. In hazmat, workers noted “smoke” coming from a warehouse. Rather than a fire, it actually was a chemical leak. Each day, teams received training for each event. Crews rescued personnel as well as treating the incident.

“All three agencies worked seamlessly together,” Feil said.

The multi-agency training event has been so successful that representatives from each county is looking to make it a quarterly event.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villages-News.com needs to print a correction about ‘Village realtor’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says that Villages-News.com needs to print a correction about the term “Village realtor.”

This place is becoming a looney bin

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says The Villages is becoming a looney bin.

Read DeSantis’ book before you start criticizing

A Village of Marsh Bend resident says that people should read Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book before they start criticizing him. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Embarrassed by our executive golf courses

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is embarrassed by the condition of the executive golf courses in The Villages.

Random thoughts after living here one year

After a year in The Villages, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident offers some random thoughts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos