Saturday, March 18, 2023
Villagers upset that home in their neighborhood bought exclusively for short-term rentals

By Meta Minton

A group of neighbors in The Villages is upset that a home in their neighborhood has been purchased with the exclusive intent of using it for for short-term rentals.

The home is located in the Village of Buttonwood.

Community Development District 8 Supervisor Dennis Hayes raised the concern Friday on behalf of residents at a board meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Hayes noted that short-term rentals, booked online through companies like airbnb, have been a source of frustration for homeowners in The Villages. The short-term rentals have led to complaints about parking abuse, loud music, children and overindulgence in alcohol.

While short-term rentals have been profitable for owners of homes in The Villages, there is little that can be done by officials.

“Isn’t that running a business out of a home?” asked Supervisor Phil Walker.

Running a business out of a home is considered an internal deed restriction and therefore is under the authority of the Developer. Children in a home is also an internal deed restriction.

CDD 8 residents have previously raised the concern about short-term rentals.

The SWAT team was called last month to a standoff in the home in Creekside Landing
The SWAT team was called in 2021 to a standoff at a home in Creekside Landing.

Residents of Creekside Landing appeared in 2021 before the CDD 8 board after the SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office descended on their neighborhood. Homeowners were evacuated or under lockdown for six to seven hours after an armed man barricaded himself inside a short-term rental.

Are you considered about short-term rentals in The Villages? Share your thoughts at [email protected]

