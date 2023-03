To the Editor:

You need to print a correction to your article of March 16 regarding the Hemingway resident who bought a house not in compliance with deed restrictions. Your reporter erroneously stated that a “Village realtor” sold a house without disclosing violations. Village agents are not Realtors. They are real estate agents. The distinction is important. Realtors is a trademarked term owned by the National Association of Realtors.

Connie Smallwood

Village of Hacienda