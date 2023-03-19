Artists will exhibit their talents in show at Lake Sumter Landing

The members of the Visual Artists Association will hold a show from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
Artwork will be on display and for sale. This will be the last outdoor show until the fall.
The members of the Visual Artists Association will hold a show from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
Artwork will be on display and for sale. This will be the last outdoor show until the fall.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.