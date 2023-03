Calvary Baptist Church located at 3740 Eagles Nest Road in Fruitland Park will be having a huge barn sale to help teens pay their way to Christian camp in July.

The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

The event will include a yard sale and bake sale. It will also include an antique car hot rod show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday April 1.