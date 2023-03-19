Entrance to The Villages blocked off at Main Street at U.S. Hwy. 27/441

The entrance to The Villages has been blocked off at Main Street at U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

District Property Management is removing the Spanish Springs flagpole and foundation in order to construct a new foundation and install a new flagpole.

The work is expected to continue through Sunday, April 9. If construction of the new foundation is completed prior to this date, Main Street will then be reopened.

Once the new foundation is in place, the concrete will need to cure until it reaches 80 percent of structural strength before installing the new flagpole. When the new flagpole is being installed, one lane of traffic at Main Street and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 will be closed for the majority of the day.