James Stewart Davies

James “Jim” Stewart Davies passed away on March 11, 2023. He was born on November 27, 1937 in Gary, Indiana to Windsor and Gertrude Davies.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lucille “Luci” Davies, childrenJames Windsor Davies, Deanna Eason and her husband Scott, stepchild Sheryl Ann Krachinski, grandchildren Cassidy, Gabriel, Hannah, Makayla, step grandson Johnathan and step great grandchildren Bryce, Ryne, and Ryett. He is preceded in death by his stepchild Cristi Ann Krachinski.

Jim graduated from Merrillville Indiana High School in 1956. He then joined the military serving on the USS Boston and honorably discharged from the Navy in 1962.

He then worked and retired from NIPSCO Public Utility in Michigan City and Elkhart, Indiana in 1992, then moving to Beverly Shores, Indiana. In 1994 James and Lucille moved to The Villages, Florida to golf, Hooray! (never got a hole in one)

Being an employee of Golf Course Maintenance, Jim was able to mow the church property on Paige Place before the construction of the church. Jim was also known as Starter on OB Hills Golf Course.

Jim was our churches first Sexton, he loved his duties and was often serenated by John Simek while cleaning the church. One day he was told to make sure the painting in the parking lot was done correctly. Needless to say, the existing turn arrow on Paige Place was not correct. Don’t know if anyone realized it was wrong.

Jim participated in fund raisers for the church by taking the large wooden Wishing Well to The Square every Monday for the Womens Guild Christmas Bazaar Raffle.

With the help of a few members, Jim and Luci sold tickets at Town Square on Mondays and anywhere they could, through AAA, for our first on February 2, 2002, of many cruise fund raisers.

In the old days Jim was the person that lovingly hugged anyone that came close, and at the end of service came the Hallelujahs and Jim was the loudest! He was an Usher, a curci,esta, member of the Brotherhood and Order of St. Luke.

Jim will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved him. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11 A.M at St. George The Episcopal Church.