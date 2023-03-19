Lane closures coming this week to Morse South Gate

The gate repair contractor will be installing new ground loops to ensure the gate arms operate effectively in the exit lanes of the Morse South Gate. The work will done over three consecutive nights which will require overnight lane closures Monday, March 20 through Wednesday, March 22 to ensure the ground loops are properly installed and sealant is fully cured.

To minimize the impact to residents and guests, only one lane will be closed at a time to allow traffic to flow through the other lane.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact District Property Management at (352)753-4022.