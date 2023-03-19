48.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, March 19, 2023
type here...

Lane closures coming this week to Morse South Gate

By Staff Report

The gate repair contractor will be installing new ground loops to ensure the gate arms operate effectively in the exit lanes of the Morse South Gate. The work will done over three consecutive nights which will require overnight lane closures Monday, March 20 through Wednesday, March 22 to ensure the ground loops are properly installed and sealant is fully cured.
To minimize the impact to residents and guests, only one lane will be closed at a time to allow traffic to flow through the other lane.
If you have any questions or would like more information, contact District Property Management at (352)753-4022.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Not enough executive golf courses south of State Road 44

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there aren’t enough executive golf courses south of State Road 44.

Only one movie theater for the total population of The Villages

A Villager contends one movie theater is not enough to serve the thousands of Villagers who want to go out and see movies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villages-News.com needs to print a correction about ‘Village realtor’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says that Villages-News.com needs to print a correction about the term “Village realtor.”

This place is becoming a looney bin

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says The Villages is becoming a looney bin.

Read DeSantis’ book before you start criticizing

A Village of Marsh Bend resident says that people should read Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book before they start criticizing him. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos