Resident offers ideas for improving golf course conditions in The Villages

To the Editor:

I have read the other people talking about the conditions of golf courses and I too, am embarrassed to invite out of town friends to visit The Villages. We retired and moved here six years ago and courses all courses were top notch courses at a reasonable price.

The price continues to rise and the courses’ condition decline. I am a pretty good golfer at a 5 handicap and that is hard to do when hitting off dirt in fairways. You can’t distinguish the rough from the fairways on most courses. It seems that someone of authority in The Villages should put out a news letter of what they will be doing to fix the issues on championship golf courses.

We played Southern Oaks this past week and while the greens are in great condition the fairways are horrible.

Maybe The Villages should hire some “professional” help to get these courses back were they were! On 27 hole courses, why not shut down one 9 at a time until the 9 holes are back in proper condition and rotate this until all 27 are in great condition with no weeds, fairways that can be distinguished from rough. With all the money being taken in on these courses, don’t be so greedy putting all the money in your pockets and get courses back to where they were six years ago! One last thing the rules of 90 degrees, racking bunkers, fixing divots, staying away from greens with golf carts needs to be enforced with suspensions from playing if not followed. Also ambassadors need to be increased with authority to make this happen. Last let them bring water to golfers like they used to while observing proper following the rules of the course.

John Little

Village of Pine Hills