Villager living in $1 million home enters plea in serial shoplifting case

A suspected shoplifter living in a $1 million home in The Villages has entered a plea in court to multiple theft charges.

Paul Heath, 67, who lives at 3638 Enterprise Drive, is facing multiple charges of misdemeanor theft following his arrest Jan. 30 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Arrest reports indicate the Birmingham, England native made multiple trips to the Publix grocery store at Colony Plaza and left with stolen merchandise.

Heath appeared this past Wednesday in Sumter County Court, despite a letter from a man claiming to hold Heath’s power of attorney. In the letter, the man said it would be difficult to make the court date due to travel plans and asked that the date be delayed. A judge denied the request.

In the hearing this past week, Heath entered a plea of not guilty to all of the theft charges he is facing. In a court form filled out that day, it was indicated that Heath does not qualify for the services of the public defender. The man holding Heath’s power of attorney previously indicated Heath would be relying on the public defender for representation.

Heath’s address is located in the expensive Hyde Park section of the Village of Charlotte. The home was purchased in 2021 for $1.15 million by a woman with a Pacific Grove, Calif. mailing address.

In his multiple trips to Publix at Colony Plaza, Heath reportedly stole sushi, Olay Regenerist Moisturizer, L’Oreal Paris Revitalist Derm Intensives Night Serum and L’Oreal Paris Revitalist Derm Intensive 10 percent Pure Glycolic Acid Face Serum.

A manager began to recognize Heath from his multiple trips to the grocery store. She ultimately identified him from his driver’s license photo after a match was made from the store’s surveillance images. Heath is charged in five shoplifting trips to the store and traveled there in a golf cart.

He remains free on $3,00 bond.