Monday, March 20, 2023
Golf courses in The Villages resemble a cow pasture

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Couldn’t agree more with the previous writer in regards to the despicable conditions of the executive courses and various championship courses. Played Bogart and Escambia this past week. Weeds throughout the fairways, bare ground and weed clumps on the tee boxes, etc. I don’t disagree with The Villages being a “golfing community,” but when your courses resemble a cow pasture, maybe you should reconsider your tagline and rename it “The Villages. A Cow Pie Pasture Golfing Community.”
The greediness to continually expand and sell more and more homes has replaced the once beautiful, one-of-a-kind retirement community we bought into.

Kimberly Griffiths
Village of Glenbrook

 

