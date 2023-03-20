55.3 F
The Villages
Monday, March 20, 2023
Legislation would deny federal funds to TikTok partners

By Villages-News Editorial

America’s top intelligence officials have confirmed Chinese-owned TikTok is a threat to our national security, and the app is now banned on most federal devices. Yet recipients of federal funds—including airports, train stations, universities, and more—continue to partner and advertise with TikTok.  

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has introduced the No Funds for Enablers of Adversarial Propaganda Act to deny federal funds to any individual or entity if it has an agreement, partnership, or advertisement with TikTok. 

“Chinese-owned TikTok is a threat, but some entities, including our nation’s airports, are still willing to accept advertising dollars from the company. They are either naive, greedy, or both. Regardless, they shouldn’t receive taxpayer dollars if they are going to accept money from or partner with TikTok. These companies need to stop enabling Chinese Communist Party propaganda and espionage efforts,” Rubio said. 

In February, Rubio and Senator Angus King (I-ME) introduced bipartisan legislation that would block and prohibit all transactions from any social media company in, or under the influence of, China, Russia, and several other foreign countries of concern unless that company fully divests of dangerous foreign ownership. The legislation remains the only bipartisan, bicameral bill that would actually ban TikTok.

