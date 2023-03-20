Man who lied about identity arrested at homeless camp on County Road 466

A man who lied about his identity was arrested at a homeless camp on County Road 466.

An officer was checking out a suspicious person Saturday evening at a vacant property in the 1200 block of County Road 466 “which is a known area for homeless to camp,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers found a pickup truck and a pop-up tent on the property. A seize tag order had been issued for the pickup truck.

A man, eventually identified as 32-year-old Richard Allen Sickles, gave police a false name and date of birth. Police determined his true identity with the help of a fingerprint scanner.

An inventory of the pickup truck turned up 5.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Sickles was arrested on charges of providing a false name to law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.