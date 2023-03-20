Paradise Dog Park will be closed through Friday

The Paradise Dog Park on the Historic Side of The Villages will be closed for quarterly maintenance through Friday, March 24.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.
