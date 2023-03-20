45.7 F
The Villages
Monday, March 20, 2023
Paradise Dog Park will be closed through Friday

By Staff Report

The Paradise Dog Park on the Historic Side of The Villages will be closed for quarterly maintenance through Friday, March 24.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.

