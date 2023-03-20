To the Editor:

This is absolutely crazy to have just one theater available for almost 150,000 people. I have written to The Villages Entertainment about reopening the Barnstorm Theater. My husband and I absolutely LOVED going there weekly for our “date night.” The theater is beautiful inside and we always enjoyed ourselves and had a great time there.

Now when I try to find a movie, we can only go to Lake Sumter, and lately most days the movies are only shown in the mornings and early afternoons. What happened to the evening movies? Then having to walk through a comedy show and restaurant now is unnerving.

Please reopen the Barnstorm Theater.

Wendy Wright

Village of Lake Deaton