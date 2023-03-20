Summerfield man with expired license arrested on DUI charge

A Summerfield man with an expired license has been arrested on drunk driving charge.

Gerardo Melchor Perez, 23, was driving a brown Jeep at about 2 a.m. Saturday on SE 24th Street in Ocala when he began drifting in and out of his lane of travel, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the deputy noticed the odor of alcohol coming from Melchor Perez who was “thick tongued.” He said he’d consumed “one drink.”

Melchor Perez handed a passport to the deputy when he was pulled over. A check of his driver’s license revealed it had expired in 2019.

He lost his balance during field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .147 and .155 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving with an expired license. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.