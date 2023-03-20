Sunday Tea Club members don festive hats to raise money for Camp Boggy Creek

The Sunday Tea Club held its annual “Chari-Tea” benefit and once again provided a financial boost for Camp Boggy Creek.

Club President Carol Newton presented a $6,500 check to a representative of Camp Boggy Creek Sunday in the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

The camp is a place where “children with serious illnesses can experience joy and happiness in a camp setting.” For more information go to:www.boggycreek.org.

Nearly 200 Sunday Tea Club members showed up, many in costumes for the table-themed event.

“We just finished a cruise, so we decided to do a beach theme table,” said Charlene Hall, who attended the event with her daughters, Michele and Renae. All wore their beach shirts.

Arlene Eckhardt sported a pink flamingo hat that went right along with her flamingo-themed table. Carrie King fit right in with a Beauty and the Beast table design. Carolyn Carrella was in season with an Easter themed table.

Other tables included a tribute to “I Love Lucy” and an English tribute to Paddington Bear.