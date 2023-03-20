55.3 F
The Villages
Monday, March 20, 2023
Sunday Tea Club members don festive hats to raise money for Camp Boggy Creek

By Tony Violanti

The Sunday Tea Club held its annual “Chari-Tea” benefit and once again provided a financial boost for Camp Boggy Creek.
Club President Carol Newton presented a $6,500 check to a representative of Camp Boggy Creek Sunday in the Eisenhower Recreation Center.
The camp is a place where “children with serious illnesses can experience joy and happiness in a camp setting.” For more information go to:www.boggycreek.org.

Arlene Eckhardt shows off her flamingo hat at the Sunday Tea Club charity event
Arlene Eckhardt shows off her flamingo hat at the Sunday Tea Club charity event.
Carolyn Carrella created an Easter themed table
Carolyn Carrella created an Easter themed table.

Nearly 200 Sunday Tea Club members showed up, many in costumes for the table-themed event.
“We just finished a cruise, so we decided to do a beach theme table,” said Charlene Hall, who attended the event with her daughters, Michele and Renae. All wore their beach shirts.

Arlene Eckhardt sported a pink flamingo hat that went right along with her flamingo-themed table. Carrie King fit right in with a Beauty and the Beast table design. Carolyn Carrella was in season with an Easter themed table.
Other tables included a tribute to “I Love Lucy” and an English tribute to Paddington Bear.

