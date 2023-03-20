Teacher at Villages Charter School arrested on drunk driving charge

A teacher at The Villages Charter School has been arrested on a drunk driving charge.

An officer was called to investigate a complaint of a drunk driver at 1 p.m. Friday at Pinellas Plaza. The person making the report said the man was “unable to stand up straight and peed himself,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was seen getting into a white Nissan Maxima.

During a traffic stop, the driver was identified as 39-year-old Justin Blain Taylor, who lives at Oxford Oaks. His eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and his “pants were wet and stained.”

During field sobriety exercises, it was determined Taylor was intoxicated. During an inventory of his vehicle prior to towing, a medium-sized empty Skol vodka bottle was found in the center console of the Nissan Maxima.

Taylor refused to provide a breath sample. A computer check revealed that Taylor had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2003 in Alachua County.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

According to the The Villages Charter School website, Taylor has been teaching at the school for six years. He teaches ninth grade health and physical education. He also serves as coach on the varsity football team and is the head girls weightlifting coach.