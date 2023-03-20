55.3 F
The Villages
Monday, March 20, 2023
Vote to make America free again

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To all the people who can’t vote for DeSantis, let us just remember that we live in the FREE state of Florida and the national economy is very bad now. President Trump led the strongest economy in decades and the media is finally catching up. For all the distractions with Stormy Daniels and arrest warrants and fraud and accusations of racism (mostly unfounded by the way) we need to see the TREES through the forest and vote to make America free again. If not, then we might have to wear helmets on our golf carts and and continue to be silenced.

Keith Asrich
Village of Marsh Bend

 

