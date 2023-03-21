Baby Great Horned Owl rescued from sand trap at golf course in The Villages

A baby Great Horned Owl was rescued from a sand trap at a golf course in The Villages.

Noted Villages shutterbug Sam Boatman was out making the rounds Sunday when he found the Great Horned Owl in the sand trap at Havana Championship Golf Course.

“It had obviously accidentally left its nesting tree as it was uninjured, but too young to fly,” Boatman said.

The golf ambassadors notified the rescue agency, Rescuing Ocala Wildlife, a volunteer-based organization comprised of individuals dedicated to saving injured, sick, and orphaned animals.

The founder of the organization, Mikayla Frierson, arrived and had the situation under control.

She said that the organization is very busy this time of year with owls leaving the nest too soon.

She explained that as long as the owl was not injured the remedy was to place it in a tree and the adults would take care of it from that point on.

Learn more about Rescuing Ocala Wildlife at https://www.rowildlife.org/