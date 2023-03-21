Golf course will be closed after numerous complaints from residents

An executive golf course that has spurred numerous complaints will be closed for several weeks.

The Palmetto Executive Golf Course will be closed beginning Friday, March 24.

William Pharmer of the Village of Fenney recently played the course and was very disappointed.

“The greens were in terrible shape and then with the finishing three holes they patched around the greens with new sod 4 feet deep. Un-cut and un-rolled. Long thick grass. You had to chip over it,” he said.

He traveled from Fenney to play the course and said it wasn’t worth the trip.

“Help is needed now,” he said in a recent Letter to the Editor.

The Executive Golf Division said, “This closure will give the maintenance team time to execute cultural practices on the greens and tees such as aerification and sand topdressing to aid with drainage, relieve compaction and provide oxygen to the root zone. Additionally, the maintenance team will work on eradicating disturbing winter weeds.”