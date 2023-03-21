68.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
In response to resident of Chitty Chatty’s ‘random thoughts’

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We have lived here since 2014. The first two years we were back and forth to Illinois. I’m having a hard time understanding why you bought here if you think all the activities are too much. Not everyone wants to play golf and sit around watching television. You should have done some research before buying here. This is an active community and is advertised as such. A lot of my neighbors have another home and family they want to visit. Try not to dictate your way of life on them. We’re all individuals with different thoughts on how we want to spend our day.

Jeane Weaver
Village of Hillsborough

 

