Michael Joseph Willeford, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023, with his children by his side in The Villages, Florida. He was born to the late Joseph and Juniece Willeford on February 15th, 1947.

Mike’s passions were many, but his work in family-run businesses was his lifelong pleasure. Starting with H. Derksen & Sons and Northnet in partnership with his brother, David Willeford, to Wind Walker Labels, which they co-owned with Mike’s sons, Mike Jr. and John, Mike found continual joy and fulfillment in working alongside family and the many friends he made over the course of his career. An active member of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce Wisconsin, Mike’s commitment to his professional life and partnerships was unparalleled.

Dedicated to giving back to the communities in which he worked and was a part, Mike served over thirty years on the American Cherokee Confederacy Council of Chiefs and had a devotion to philanthropy that spanned a variety of organizations, drawing him to create many joint scholarships with his brother, David, for the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh College of Business, The American Indian Chamber of Commerce, and The College of Menominee Nation, as well as an annual bocce ball tournament benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project that has raised tens of thousands of dollars over its multi-year run.

Mike was a ferocious golfer, spending much of his life on the course. In his downtime, you could find him dining with friends, cooking with his brother, David, and socializing at his “book clubs” where many wine labels were read and many books were left untouched. He was a person who truly cherished the little things in life, believing that the combination of a good putt and good glass of wine could fix most anything.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Juniece; son, John; and beloved partner, Lynn Guyer.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Jr. (Tina) and Robert (Kathy); and daughters, Hanna and Alison; grandchildren Stephanie, Tyler (Sierra), Kate, Jacob, Benjamin, and Sophia; great-grandchildren Aubrie, Michael, and Grant; brothers, David (Karla) and Roger (Jan); and his nieces and nephew, Erica, Nikita, Beth and Steve.

Mike’s family will hold a service in his memory at the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes, Westside at 100 Lake Pointe Drive, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Friday, March 24th, 2023, at 2:00pm. Visitation will be held from 11:00am until the time of the service. An inurnment will be taking place at the Oakhill Cemetery in Watertown, Wisconsin at a future date.