52.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
type here...

Revitalization of Wildwood’s downtown to begin in next few months 

By Marv Balousek

Revitalization of Wildwood’s downtown is expected to start in a few months after commissioners approved final agreements with a Lake County firm at a special meeting Monday.

Under the agreements, demolition will begin within 90 days to a prepare a site for a 126-space parking garage on the west side of U.S. 301 across from City Hall.

Commissioners also approved the $300,000 sale of dilapidated historic buildings to GC Development of Lake County, also known as G3, so the buildings can be renovated and leased to businesses. Two of the buildings, also across from City Hall, have been vacant for years and the city bought them two years ago for renovation.

Wildwood officials hope the projects will stimulate downtown investment and draw more people to the area.

“I think we’ve got a real opportunity,” said Mayor Ed Wolf. “We’ll develop a thriving downtown area and it’ll spread to other parts of the city.”

Commissioner Joe Elliott said the projects will benefit both the city and G3.

“I think it’s an absolutely fantastic idea and much needed,” he said.

To save money, the city decided to finance the $7.8 million cost of the parking garage instead of leasing it from G3.

Besides the property sale agreement, commissioners also approved a master core agreement that ties the parking garage to the renovation of the historic buildings and a downtown revitalization agreement

Last June, commissioners approved an initial agreement with G3 regarding the parking garage and commercial property. The city solicited competing bids from other firms but none were received.

A master plan for downtown development was adopted in November 2021.

Downtown properties on the east side of U.S. 301 were torn down in the 1960s for expansion of the highway.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf courses in The Villages resemble a cow pasture

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident says that the golf courses in The Villages resemble a cow pasture.

Please reopen the Barnstorm Theater

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is absolutely crazy to have just one theater available for almost 150,000 residents of The Villages.

Vote to make America free again

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends that we need to vote to make America free again. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need more than McDonald’s and coffee shops south of State Road 44

A Hammock at Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that residents need more than McDonald’s and coffee shops south of State Road 44.

Quite apparent our amenity fees going south of State Road 44

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident contends that amenity fees are being funneled to fund improvements south of State Road 44.

Photos