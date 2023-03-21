75.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Summerfield man arrested with drugs after K-9 alerts on truck at restaurant

By Staff Report
Billy Gene Napier Rose
A Summerfield man was arrested with drugs after a K-9 alerted on a truck at a local restaurant.

Billy Gene Napier Rose, 35, was a passenger in a black 2007 Nissan Titan that was pulled over at 12:08 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Zaxby’s restaurant on State Road 44 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 unit responded to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle. Rose was found to be in possession of a vape pen which contained THC oil. He was taken into custody and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center for booking. At the jail, he was asked if he was in possession of any contraband and was warned it was a felony to introduce contraband into the facility. He indicated he did not have any contraband. While he was being processed, detention staff found methamphetamine in the right side coin pocket of his jean shorts.

The High Point, N.C. native is facing drug charges as well as a felony charge of smuggling contraband into a detention facility. He was released from the jail after posting $7,000 bond.

