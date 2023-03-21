Tara Lynn Strickland, 38, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023. She was born October 8, 1984, in Leesburg, FL to James “Ricky” and Deborah (nee Strickland) Baker.

She enjoyed life and spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her free spirit, contagious laugh and sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by daughter, Whitley Adams; sister, Lana (Lee) Vernon; brother, Bryan (Laine) Baker; grandmother, Joan Strickland; nieces, nephews and many other loving family members and friends.

Should friends desire, please make donations in Tara’s name to Christian Care Center https://www.christiancarecenter.org/

There will be a graveside service 11:00 am Saturday, March 25th at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL