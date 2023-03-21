Wildwood expands fireworks contract to include New Year’s display 

Fireworks are headed for Wildwood both for the city’s annual Fourth of July display and an added display for New Year’s night.

At a special meeting Monday, commissioners approved a three-year $138,000 contract with Zambelli Fireworks to provide a 20-minute display on July 3 this year and a seven-minute display for New Year’s, possibly at midnight. The contract can be renewed for an additional two years.

City Manager Jason McHugh said if the New Year’s display doesn’t work out, it can be canceled for future years.

Commissioner Joe Elliott said he likes the idea and he once lived in a Mississippi city that held fireworks displays every Tuesday night.

“It’s good for the community,” he said.

Commissioner Pamala Bivens-Harrison said maybe the New Year’s display will reduce the number of people shooting off their own fireworks because they can enjoy Wildwood’s event instead.

The cost of the July 3 display will rise to $34,000 from $28,000 last year because larger shells will be used to increase visibility above trees. The New Year’s event will cost $12,000.

Zambelli Fireworks Manufacturing Co., which has provided Wildwood’s annual display for several years, was the only bidder for the contract. Founded in Pennsylvania in 1960, the company has an office in Boca Raton.

The city required at least $2 million in liability insurance, but Zambelli offers a $10 million policy per project.

The company promises no dead air in its show, a rhythmic display using various sized shells and a finale that builds intensity.

Besides Wildwood, Zambelli also has provided fireworks displays for the Seminole Tribe in Fort Pierce, Omni Amelia Resort on Amelia Island and Bellagio Club in Kissimmee.