Beth A. Stouder, 65, Oxford, Florida went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2023 in The Villages, Florida. Beth was born on June 5, 1957 in Elkhart, Indiana to her parents John Morehouse and Marian (Loucks) Morehouse.

Beth had worked as a Senior Office Administrator. She moved to Oxford, Florida 9 years ago from Warsaw, Indiana. She was a woman of great faith and belief in Jesus Christ and believed strongly in the power of prayer. She had an artistic eye and enjoyed making things beautiful. Beth loved spending all her available time with her grandchildren. She loved the beach and fulfilled a long time dream by moving to Florida.

She is survived by her three loving children: Cari Coords and her husband Jonathan of Hillsborough, NJ, Jaime Alper and her husband Paul of Riverview, Fl and Taylor Stouder and his fiancé Tiffany Fletcher of Leesburg, FL; a sister: Kay Atwell and her husband Robert of Fruitland Park, FL; eight grandchildren: Sadie, Malachi, Laine, Arianna, Ayanna, Anslee, Eden and Avery; a niece: Jill Evans and Nephew: Brandon Atwell.

Beth was preceded in death by her beloved parents.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is being held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11am at The Grove Bible Chapel at 1801 South Miller Road, Valrico FL 33596 with a reception to follow the service.

The family has requested donations in lieu of flowers to One Church in Somerville, New Jersey at www.onechurchnj.com in Beth’s loving memory.