Joy Lou Salisbury, 87, of Summerfield, Florida passed away March 17, 2023, in Ocala, Florida.

Joy was born in Tesla, West Virginia a daughter of the late Lloyd and Delphia Jackson. She spent early life living in Arlington, VA until 1966 when she then moved to Summerfield, Florida, where she lived until passing. She had an Associate’s Degree and was an Office Manager in the Healthcare industry.

Joy was a beloved mother, grandmother, and Nana. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her loved ones and entertaining her grandchildren. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, sewing, puzzle making and other crafting.

Joy is survived by her four children; John Backus, Pamela Linger, Rebecca Dunn, Charles Salisbury, fifteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: Her parents, sisters; Maxine and Jennalea, son, Brian Salisbury, grandchild, Kristina Backus, Ex-husband Aldridge Salisbury, and former husband, Albert Blaine.

The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road,

Belleview, FL, on Tuesday, March 28, 202,3 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM followed by

interment in Highland Memorial Park, 1515 NE 3rd Street, Ocala, FL at 11:00 AM.