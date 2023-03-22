59.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
type here...

Joy Lou Salisbury

By Staff Report
Joy Lou Salisbury
Joy Lou Salisbury

Joy Lou Salisbury, 87, of Summerfield, Florida passed away March 17, 2023, in Ocala, Florida.

Joy was born in Tesla, West Virginia a daughter of the late Lloyd and Delphia Jackson. She spent early life living in Arlington, VA until 1966 when she then moved to Summerfield, Florida, where she lived until passing. She had an Associate’s Degree and was an Office Manager in the Healthcare industry.

Joy was a beloved mother, grandmother, and Nana. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her loved ones and entertaining her grandchildren. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, sewing, puzzle making and other crafting.

Joy is survived by her four children; John Backus, Pamela Linger, Rebecca Dunn, Charles Salisbury, fifteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: Her parents, sisters; Maxine and Jennalea, son, Brian Salisbury, grandchild, Kristina Backus, Ex-husband Aldridge Salisbury, and former husband, Albert Blaine.

The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road,
Belleview, FL, on Tuesday, March 28, 202,3 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM followed by
interment in Highland Memorial Park, 1515 NE 3rd Street, Ocala, FL at 11:00 AM.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Realtors would have no idea if house is out of compliance

A Village of St. Catherine resident who worked as a realtor in another state weighs in on the debate about selling homes with deed compliance violations. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ending Priority Golf membership after 25 years

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes his decision to end his Priority Golf membership after 25 years.

In response to resident of Chitty Chatty’s ‘random thoughts’

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Chitty Chatty man who said Villagers need to stay home and watch television.

Golf courses in The Villages resemble a cow pasture

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident says that the golf courses in The Villages resemble a cow pasture.

Please reopen the Barnstorm Theater

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is absolutely crazy to have just one theater available for almost 150,000 residents of The Villages.

Photos