Man with suspended license says he was driving to ‘make a living’

A man with suspended license said he was driving to “make a living.”

Joseph Andrew Dibello, 45, of Wildwood, was driving a black Dodge at about 6 p.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over in the vicinity of South Main Street and Huey Street in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, the deputy confirmed that the New York native was driving on a suspended license and has been classified as a habitual offender. The deputy asked him why he was driving, and Dibello replied that he needed to “make a living.”

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,000 bond.