To the Editor:

Today my grandson called to tell me his birthday card had been opened and then resealed with tape. The card inside was to a girl, not the card we had sent, and the $100 bill was missing. I’d like to make the grandparents in The Villages aware of this problem and to report it to the Postal Inspector. It makes me angry that we cannot trust the U.S. mail service.

Nancy Kowalski

Village of Pinellas