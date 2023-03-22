76.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
By Staff Report
Thomas William Styx, age 71 of The Villages, Florida was called home to be with the Lord on 3/11/2023. He was surrounded by the love of his family and many friends.

Tom was born on 10/28/1951 in Berwyn, Illinois to Bernard and Elizabeth Styx. He is survived by his wife Sally, his son Thomas M Styx (Sarah E.), and his daughter Christine M. Styx. Tom also has two grandsons, Declan and Ian whom he adored. Tom is also survived by two sisters, Bernadine (William) Linder and Lorraine Styx as well as many nieces and nephews. Tom is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Robert and Ronald Styx.

Tom served in the U.S, Navy from 1970 – 1974 during the Vietnam War. He was a helicopter crew chief with a rank of E4. Tom worked as a pipefitter in Chicago, Illinois and was a lifelong member of Pipefitters Local Union 597. Tom also worked for Commonwealth Edison/Exelon Corporation for 15 years. Tom was a lifelong sports enthusiast who played football, hockey and softball. Tom most enjoyed golfing and hunting throughout his lifetime as well as spending time with friends and family especially his two grandsons. Tom also enjoyed many family ski trips to Colorado and Wyoming as well as trips to Mexico, Alaska and the Caribbean

A Celebration of Life will be held in The Villages at Eisenhower Recreation Center on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 4-6 pm. His ashes will be returned to Illinois for private interment.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to: Mayo Clinic, Gift Processing Associates, 200 First St. SW Rochester MN, 55905 or you can call 1-800-297-1185.

