We are so fortunate to have Gov. DeSantis!

To the Editor:

Totally agree with my fellow Marsh Bender, Keith Asrich’s comment. We are so fortunate to have Gov. Ron DeSantis and good conservative leadership in this state. If we can’t see the forest for the trees and become quite active in defending our state and our country then we will be doomed. We have nothing to lose by standing up for our beliefs except our “lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”

Plato once said, “The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.”

Michael Murrell

Village of Marsh Bend