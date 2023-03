To the Editor:

We moved to the Villages in 2003 and enjoyed all the things available to do slowly they have gone away, Katie Belle’s, movie theaters. What is next ? We have no say! Once we are here you have total control.

We love The Villages and want to see them continue to grow. But you can not keep getting away with doing away with the things you sold us on and why we moved here in the first place. PLEASE remember us old folks. We do not like changes.

Edward Richey

Village of Chatham