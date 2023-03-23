Adult son living in The Villages back behind bars after another probation violation

An adult son living in TheVillages has been arrested after another probation violation.

Jeffrey Joseph Dolence, 50, of the Village of Calumet Grove was booked Wednesday afternoon without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Dolence was placed on probation after a 2021 incident in which ammunition was found in his pickup along with a hypodermic needle and glass pipes for smoking narcotics. At the time, he was already a convicted felon.

Dolence has a long criminal history, including a 2018 arrest in which a woman said she had been threatened with a gun and choked to the point of being dizzy before escaping and hiding in a neighbor’s garden in The Villages. In May of 2018, Dolence was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after allegedly burglarizing a vehicle in Oxford Oaks. And in March of 2018, Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested him after a woman claimed he threatened her with a gun. He also has multiple convictions for theft, including July 2017 in Marion County and July 2014 in Lake County.