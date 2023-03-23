78.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Allamanda Recreation Center will be closed next week

By Staff Report

The Allamanda Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for maintenance Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Allamanda Recreation Center at (352) 750-1941.

