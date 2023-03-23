Allamanda Recreation Center will be closed next week

The Allamanda Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for maintenance Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Allamanda Recreation Center at (352) 750-1941.
