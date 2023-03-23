Bids sought for improvements at two more golf courses in The Villages

As complaints grow over the condition of golf courses in The Villages, bids are being received this week for improvements at two more courses.

Bids are due by 4 p.m. Friday, March 24 for planned improvements at Hilltop Executive Golf Course on the Historic Side of The Villages and the Briarwood Executive Golf Course in the Village of Briar Meadow in the Marion County section of The Villages. Both of the improvements would be funded through the Amenity Authority Committee.

A mandatory pre-bid meeting was held last week.

Estimates are the work could top $300,000.

Residents have been complaining about conditions at courses and recently The Villages District Government announced that Bruce Brown, who has excelled in his role as head of District Property Management, would be taking on oversight of the executive golf courses.