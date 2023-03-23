78.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Coleman man arrested with marijuana after deputies called to ‘de-escalate’ situation

By Staff Report
David Nelson Perez
A Coleman man was arrested with marijuana after deputies were called to “de-escalate” a situation.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday afternoon to the home of 33-year-old David Nelson Perez at 1718 Pine Ave., according to an arrest report. Initially, a deputy was going to transport Perez “to a local area hotel in order to de-escalate the civil issue.”

The deputy asked Perez to empty his pockets to ensure he had no weapons. At that point, Perez admitted he had “weed” in his possession. In addition to a small black plastic container holding the green leafy substance, he was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Brooklyn, N.Y. native was arrested on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $100 bond.

Photos