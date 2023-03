To the Editor:

As long as golfers continue to play and pay on crappy courses executive or champion, nothing is going to change. Stop playing and paying maybe if that hurt the owners in their pocket books enough, things might change. Which I doubt! Also, it is up to us golfers to do our part, fill you divots and repair your ball marks on the greens , that is something that is sorely lacking in The Villages.

William Basso

Village of Silver Lake