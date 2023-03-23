78.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 23, 2023
By Staff Report
James R. Selfridge, 87 of Lady Lake FL passed away on March 13, 2023.

He was born on February 10, 1936 in Gansevoort NY to Charles “Ed” and Zella Selfridge. He was a 1953 graduate of South Glens Falls Centrals High School in NY, baptized in the Gansevoort Methodist Church and as a Youth he was a member of the Gansevoort Grange. He served in the Army Signal Corps in Ankara Turkey, as an electronics instructor in Biloxi MS and then the Alaskan Dew Line while in the United Stated Air Force. In 1991, he retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as a Radar / electronics technician. His lifelong hobbies included jam sessions, ham radio, cartooning, studio recordings, motorcycles, cryptography and later, history and genealogy. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1846 Westernville NY.

He is survived by his brother-in-law Fredrick “Bud” LaPoint, nephews Michael LaPoint, Stephen LaPoint and his wife Donna, David LaPoint and his partner Ron Biles and his niece Leslie Munger and her husband Darryl. He is preceded by his sister Shirley LaPoint. Jim also had many cousins and friends who loved him.

Anyone who knew ‘Radar Jim” knew he was a unique and talented person. He often sat at “Command Central” with his glass of “orange juice” and emailed or posted stories of his many adventures or of his point of view. He will be greatly missed and the world will never be the same without him.

