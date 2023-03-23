John Dewain Chasteen, 76, of the Villages, FL passed away on 3/18 after a courageous fight with Parkinsons Disease.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Joanna (Olean, NY), two sons Joseph Chasteen and daughter-in-law Heather (Rochester, MI), John (Boomer) Chasteen and daughter-in-law Crescent (Norfolk, MA), three grandchildren (the light of his life), Jacob, Grayson and Rosie and several nieces and nephews.

John was born in Poplar Bluff, MO in 1946. His family moved to Pontiac, MI in 1953. He met Joanna in Olean, NY and they married in a double wedding in 1968 with his wife’s twin sister and brother-in-law. He served in the Navy and did a tour in Vietnam on the USS St. Paul in 1968 as a hospital corpsman. After the military, the love of traveling led him to every state in the US and Europe. He worked at GM for 32 years and retired in 2001 as the supervisor of the medical department at the Lake Orion Assembly Plant. Upon retirement he and Joanna moved to The Villages, FL. He loved golf, shuffleboard, playing cards and the friendship of his golf buddies.

His wish is to be buried in the Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell, FL where a private military ceremony will be held on 3/24. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinsons research.