Scott Allen Daunheimer died unexpectedly at his home on March 4, 2023; most recently of The Villages, FL, he was born in Aurora, IL on September 16, 1951.

Scott was preceded in death by granddaughter, Violet Schmidt, his first wife, Cheryl (Anderson) Daunheimer, brother, Paul Daunheimer, and father, Walter Daunheimer. He is survived by his mother, Violet Daunheimer, brother, Brian (Anne Gandrud) Daunheimer, second wife Kathleen (Karle) Daunheimer, children – Allison (Brian) Fentzke, Stephen (Jocelyn) Daunheimer, Gretchen (David) Schmidt, stepchildren – Andrew (Ali) Lievense, Molly (Jon) Howell, as well as his 10 grandchildren and 5 step grandchildren.

Scott was a chemical engineer by trade and worked for over 30 years at Dow Corning in Midland, MI fulfilling various roles, including 6 years spent overseas in Waterloo, Belgium. In his free time he enjoyed many varied hobbies – golfing, woodworking, model trains, listening to and playing music of all genres; he was an avid reader and enjoyed reading about WWII and the American Civil War. Scott also enjoyed a good cigar and glass of scotch after a long day. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed cheering on his alma maters Iowa State (undergrad) and the University of Michigan (Master of Engineering) in all seasons.

Scott was a caring, kind hearted, and supportive Papa to his grandchildren. He loved few things more than a shared photo of their latest antics and accomplishments. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him, were close to him and loved him. May his memory be a blessing.

A celebration of life will be held to honor Scott on April 22, 2023 in Ada, MI.

In place of flowers please consider donating to the following groups or organizations in Scott’s memory: Child & Family Services of Northwest MI, 3785 Veterans Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684; The American Cancer Society; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.