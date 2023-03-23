83.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 23, 2023
The Villages is destroying our communities

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I came here because of a small town tight community decency and now The Villages are surrounding every small rural town around. We don’t want them here they force their will upon us bring the high taxes and destruction. If the towns don’t cave in to them they build up around it until they suffocate the town. People have lived here for many years and are moving because of The Villages The Villages are not wanted here. We don’t want to lose our small towns to them.

Christinia Lane
Lake Panasoffkee

 

