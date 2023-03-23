The Villages is destroying our communities

To the Editor:

I came here because of a small town tight community decency and now The Villages are surrounding every small rural town around. We don’t want them here they force their will upon us bring the high taxes and destruction. If the towns don’t cave in to them they build up around it until they suffocate the town. People have lived here for many years and are moving because of The Villages The Villages are not wanted here. We don’t want to lose our small towns to them.

Christinia Lane

Lake Panasoffkee