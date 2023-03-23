84.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 23, 2023
type here...

Waitress who stole $15,000 from diner in The Villages jailed again

By Staff Report
Paula Jean Fayard
Paula Jean Petras

A waitress who stole $15,000 from a diner in The Villages has been jailed again.

Paula Jean Petras, 50, of Chiefland, was booked Wednesday afternoon without bond on a probation violation at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Petras, who is also using the last name Fayard, was placed on five years probation in 2019 after stealing $15,000 from her employer when she was working at Darrell’s Diner at Pinellas Plaza. The diner’s manager reported that waitresses collect cash and credit sales throughout the day and settle up with the computer at the end of their shift. Petras had been given the power to override transactions. The was done primarily if a customer complained about the quality of a meal. Dunn said that when Petras would clear her sales at the end of the day she would only report credit sales and put all of the cash sales in her pocket. Petras was voiding transactions up to 12 times a day totaling approximately $150 to $175 dollars each day. The situation came to light after another employee witnessed Petras void a transaction in which cash was paid for a breakfast and the amount of sale was reset to zero, even though cash was paid for the items purchased. Petras, in an interview at the Wildwood Police Station, said she was not guilty. The former resident of the Leyton Villas said the transactions were not intentional but were a “mistake.”

Petras, who previously went by the name Paula Ayers, was arrested in 2017 after allegedly filing a false police report in which she had claimed she was the victim of a sexual battery. She later escaped prosecution in the case. In 2011, she was convicted on a charge of driving under the influence and later served time in jail after violating her probation in that case.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Morse family doesn’t care what we want

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident says the Morse family doesn’t care what the residents want.

The Villages is destroying our communities

A Lake Panasoffke resident contends The Villages is destroying the rural way of life so many love. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Golfers need to do their part at golf courses

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that golfers need to do their part at the golf courses.

My grandson’s birthday card was looted

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas resident describes how a birthday card intended for her grandson was intercepted and looted.

We are so fortunate to have Gov. DeSantis!

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, praises the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Photos