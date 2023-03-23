84.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Woman’s purse with prescription medicine stolen from car at Walmart in The Villages

By Staff Report
Joseph Alan Walters
A woman’s purse containing prescription medicine was stolen from her car at while it was parked at a Walmart store in The Villages.

The woman, who is an employee of the store at Sarasota Plaza, said she left her purse in her car on March 12 because it was too big to fit into a locker at the store, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The purse, which contained three bottles of prescription medicine, had been wedged under a seat. She left a window cracked in the car while she was on duty.

Video surveillance captured images of the man who stole the purse.

Joseph Alan Walters, 47, of Leesburg, was spotted riding a bicycle Wednesday on County Road 466 near NE 63rd Drive, and appeared to fit the description of the man seen in the video at Walmart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy stopped Walters, he was found to be in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Walters is facing multiple charges of theft and drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where bond was set at $24,000.

