Friday, March 24, 2023
80-year-old bicyclist dies after hit by golf cart driven by New Yorker

By Staff Report

An 80-year-old bicyclist has died after he was hit by a golf cart driven by a New Yorker in The Villages.

The bicyclist had been westbound on Hillsborough Trail in the multi-modal lane at 8:25 a.m. Friday when a 69-year-old woman from Rochester, N.Y. was traveling eastbound on Hillsborough Trail, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The golf cart driver was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection of Ichabod Way but was unable to see the bicyclist due to the glare of the early morning sun. She turned into his path and the bicyclist struck the right front portion of the golf cart. The bicyclist was thrown to the roadway, suffering serious injuries. Transported to an area hospital, the bicyclist died from injuries suffered during the collision. 

