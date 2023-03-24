Jealousy-fueled argument leads to man’s arrest in Oak Meadows

A jealousy-fueled argument led to a man’s arrest in the Oak Meadows community in Lady Lake.

Officers were called late Wednesday night to a domestic dispute at a home in the 700 block of Oak Lane in the community located behind Rolling Acres Plaza.

A woman said she had been thrown up against a wall by 31-year-old Leon Stanton Duncan, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She said when she was thrown against the wall, her head struck the wall and she bit her lip, causing an injury. The woman said Duncan had accused her of being unfaithful. The altercation was witnessed by their three-year-old child, the report noted.

Duncan was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.