Julia Schaefer

Julia (Wahl) Schaefer, 91, of Oxford, Florida, joined Our Lord and Mother Mary on March 19, 2023. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on October 12, 1931 to Joseph and Veronica Wahl. Julia was a loving Wife, Mother and Oma. She was a devoted Catholic and extraordinary Eucharistic Minister. Julia was a caring registered nurse, an advocate for the less fortunate and a champion for children. She led the fullest of lives through travels, golf, cards, and her love of family and friends.

Julia is survived by Edward Schaefer, Jr, her husband of 68 years, her 3 loving children: Paula Gray (Bill) of Swedesboro, NJ, Edward Schaefer, III (Alice) of Tallassee, AL and Julie Colson (Kevin) of The Villages, FL. She has 4 beloved grandchildren: Christopher Gray, McKensie Gray (Tim), Mandi Blochberger (Scott), Kevin Colson, Jr (Miranda), and 3 great-grandchildren: Olivia Maun, Allie Colson and Eric Blochberger.

As Julia moves on to the best place, we know the final chapter in her story has yet to be written. Her impact on the world lives on in all of us.

Julia’s viewing will be Sunday, March 26, 2023, 2-4pm at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. Her memorial mass will be read Monday, March 27, 2023, 8:30am at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.